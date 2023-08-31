Fogg’s 300km/h Mustang to take on Sports Sedans at Bathurst

Angus Fogg’s spectacular JA Russell Ltd 1970 Ford Mustang is set for a new challenge as it returns to Mount Panorama to contest the National Sports Sedan Series support events at the Bathurst 1000.

Fogg previously raced the black and gold Mustang as part of the Touring Car Masters Trans-Tasman Challenge round at Bathurst in 2019 where he achieved a lap record of 2:16.229s.

The 60th Bathurst 1000 is just one of three events the New Zealand motorsport stalwart will contest, with the Sydney Masterblast event the first on September 9-10 and the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 on October 27-29 the final before Fogg returns home to contest a packed summer season schedule.

“I’m stoked to be heading over to race in Australia,” Fogg said

“We didn’t leave ourselves much time to prepare and modify the car, but it got a well-deserved mechanical birthday, and a few ‘stick ons’ to make it faster (hopefully!).

“The goal is to go and have some fun at three of Aussie’s coolest motorsport events rather than any aspirations of winning, The National Sports Sedan Series features a vast array of cars and will be quite a different challenge from last time we were there.”

His last visit to Australia four years ago was a success and Fogg is aiming for more given the JA Russell Ltd Ford Mustang will have some extra ‘go-fast’ bits added due to the more open rulebook of the National Sports Sedan Series.

“Last time out we reached a top speed of over 300km/h down Conrod straight,” said Fogg.

“We have 800 odd horsepower so really looking forward to giving it another go, having some fun and enjoying the Aussie competition.”