VIDEO: Grove Racing workshop renovation update

Renovations continue at Penrite Racing’s Braeside facility, with activity on the workshop floor to ramp up when the team is away for the Bathurst 1000.

The Commercial and Engineering personnel have now moved into their new office space, while the workshop itself is being revamped to create six car bays.

Team Principal David Cauchi said, “Our new open plan office, meeting rooms and communal areas are inspiring spaces to come to each day and bring the team together.

“Now our focus has shifted to creating an efficient workshop space to enhance the workflow and preparation of our race cars.”

Team owner Stephen Grove added, “As we continue to invest in the team, it is really important that we provide the best facilities possible as building our culture is really important to achieving success.

“The new space is coming together really quickly and we are pleased to be able to bring this space to life to facilitate the right environment for all of our employees and stakeholders.”