Give the gift of an Ultimate Motorsport Prize ticket this Father’s Day

There’s also a tour of the Shell V-Power Racing Team garage, a VIP tour of the National Motor Racing Museum, a helicopter ride over the track, a visit of race control and the Supercars TV compound with Neil Crompton, plus much more.

Pirtek and other major stakeholders have put together a prize that includes the opportunity to wave the green flag for the Repco Bathurst 1000, enjoy a lap of the track in the Supercars’ Safety Car, present the Pirtek Pit Challenge winners’ trophy, a meet and greet with Dick Johnson.

Three generations of one of Australia’s most famous racing families, Dick, Steve and Jett Johnson got together to promote the Ultimate Motorsport Prize raffle today.

Entrants can purchase their tickets at www.ultimatemotorsportprize. com and can simply print out or email their purchase receipt and give it to Dad as his gift – a chance to win one of the best VIP experiences in world sports.

With Father’s Day this Sunday, and less than two weeks before the raffle is drawn, this is the best and easiest way to get in good with your old man for just $20, knowing that 100 percent of all proceeds go to the St Vincent’s Hospital’s Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit.

Forget boring socks and ties, a ticket in the third annual Ultimate Motorsport Prize raffle could turn out to be the ultimate Father’s Day gift for one lucky fan.

All this comes on top of a travel and accommodation package which also includes the three-day hospitality passes.

With the ‘Great Race’ being held on October 5-8, the draw for the Ultimate Motorsport Prize will take place on Friday, September 8 at Pirtek head office in Sydney, giving fans only another week and a half to purchase their tickets.

Dick Johnson, a proud father, grandfather and three-time Bathurst 1000 winner, said he was looking forward to hosting the raffle winners at Mt Panorama again this year.

“I think it has taken three years to convince the fans that this prize is actually real, it is that good,” said Johnson Sr.

“Pirtek and the other sponsors have done an amazing job pulling this prize together and the winners from the first couple of years are testimony to just how good a time is going to be had.

“There is no place like Bathurst and to experience the entire event and actually be involved by waving the green starter’s flag is just fairy tale stuff for any sports fan.

“For just 20 bucks you can give your father, a mate or yourself the chance to win an unforgettable weekend that you will be talking about for years.”

Steve Johnson, a seasoned veteran as a son and competitor at Mt Panorama, has encouraged anyone and everyone to buy a ticket with just 10 days remaining before the draw.

“This is a seriously cool prize and I know thousands of race fans who would love to give this experience to their father, so I guess the first step for them is buying a ticket,” said Steve.

“Pirtek have done an amazing job pulling this together again this year and they underwrite it to ensure every cent goes to St Vincent’s and the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit.”

Jett had his own thoughts on the raffle after chats with the elder members of the Johnson clan.

“After talking with dad and grandad about the raffle, there are even things on the prize list that not even they have done at Bathurst,” said Jett.

“I guess that shows how serious a prize it is. Buying a ticket or two is also a pretty easy way to ensure you have a Father’s Day gift covered.

“I have talked to many of my mates about getting on board.”

Pirtek CEO, Stephen Dutton, said he was looking forward to a spike in ticket sales this week with fans grabbing tickets to give to their father on Sunday.

“Grabbing a few tickets in the Ultimate Motorsport Prize raffle really takes care of looking after dad on Sunday and knowing at the same time that 100 percent of funds go to an amazing cause,” said Dutton.

“I know I would rather get a ticket or two in the raffle than a pair of socks or a tie.

“There is also the chance that your dad will take you along as his guest – so a present that could turn out to be a great win-win.”

The prize has been made possible through Pirtek, Supercars, Shell V-Power Racing, National Motor Racing Museum, Motorsport Australia and Speedcafe.

About Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital

The Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital Sydney was established in 2012 and made possible by a donation by Mr Peter Duncan AM Executive Chairman of Pirtek.

The focus has been turning Neurosciences research into treatments for patients suffering chronic neurological neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer’s, MS and Parkinson’s disease.

Funds raised from the Raffle will support a senior postdoctoral neurosciences research fellow within the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit.

The new researcher will study adult neuro stem cells and consider ways to improve their regenerative capacity in order to develop new real treatments for brain injury common in high impact sports, and degenerative diseases including Alzheimer’s disease.

The Ultimate Motorsport Prize

Return trip for two to the 2023 Repco Bathurst 1000 from the winner’s nearest Australian capital city

Two nights twin-share accommodation

Wave the green starter’s flag for the Bathurst 1000

Ride around Mt Panorama in the Supercars Safety Car

Three-day Supercars Paddock Club access

Present the Pirtek Pit Stop Challenge winners’ trophy and cheque on Friday night

Visit to Pirtek Victory Lane

Exclusive meet and greet and VIP tour of the Shell V-Power Racing Team garage with the legendary Dick Johnson

Behind the scenes tour of Mount Panorama – including visit to the top of the mountain and podium

VIP (after hours) tour of the National Motor Racing Museum at Mt Panorama

Helicopter flight around Mount Panorama

Access to the starting grid before the race for the national anthem

A personal tour of the Supercars TV compound with Neil Crompton

A photo taken with the Peter Brock Trophy on the podium

A visit to Race Control with the Supercars Race Director

A signed photo with the race winners as the ultimate momento

A personal VIP concierge host for the weekend

Two Pirtek merchandise packs

Second Prize

Two Corporate Paddock Club tickets, two Course Car rides and two grid walks at a 2024 Supercar event of your choice in Australia or New Zealand. Pirtek merchandise pack.

Third Prize

Two General Admission tickets to a 2024 Supercars event of your choice in Australia or New Zealand. Pirtek merchandise pack.