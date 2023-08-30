Ferrari to sport revised look at Italian GP

Ferrari will celebrate its success at the 24 Hours of Le Mans at this weekend’s Formula 1 Italian GP.

The Scuderia claimed victory in this year’s flagship round of the World Endurance Championship with the 499P Hypercar, its first outright success since 1965.

In recognition of the milestone, the squad’s F1 operation will don a tweaked livery for the team’s home race.

While the traditional red remains, a yellow stripe has been added to its airbox in a nod to that which is emblazoned down the flanks of the 499P.

Le Mans winners Antonio Giovinazzi and Alessandro Per Guidi will also be on hand across the weekend – the former the F1 team’s official reserve driver.

IMAGES: 100th Anniversary 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Ferrari heads to Monza off the back of a difficult Dutch Grand Prix where early damage and a late pit call compromised Charles Leclerc’s race from the outset.

Team-mate Carlos Sainz was fifth at the chequered flag with the team fourth in the constructors’ championship, 14 points in arrear of Aston Martin and 90 ahead of McLaren.

“What we can expect is that from one weekend to the other in the group, even if Max is always at the top of the like, that between P2 and P12 it’s a completely different order,” said Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur as he looked ahead to the Italian GP.

“The previous race we were in a very good shape. [The Dutch Grand Prix] was a bit more difficult for us, even if I think the potential was better than the result.

“Each weekend now, we have to start from scratch,” he added.

“Nobody can say before ‘we will be in front’ – we were not expecting also the result of Williams.

“We all saw the Williams performing on the high-speed track and I think that on paper that was not a favourite one for them, and they did very well.

“But it meant that, with this kind of convergence of performance, every single detail on the approach, driver management, tyre management, drivers and so on can make a difference – bigger than the difference of the package.

“And the end, nobody knows before the weekend what could be the classification, and it’s good for F1, but sometimes it’s putting a bit of pressure on the system.”