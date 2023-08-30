Drugovich handed Aston Martin F1 outing

Aston Martin has confirmed reserve driver Felipe Drugovich will get behind the wheel at this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.

The Brazilian won last year’s Formula 2 championship and was named among Aston Martin’s at Monza a year ago.

Since then, he’s driven the car during post-season testing in Abu Dhabi, and pre-season in Bahrain in place of the injured Lance Stroll.

Friday’s outing in Free Practice 1 will see him again replace the Canadian as Aston Martin ticks off the first of two events where it must field a ‘rookie’ driver during opening practice.

“I can’t wait to get back behind the wheel of the AMR23,” Drugovich said.

“The car felt great when I drove it in pre-season testing and it will be fascinating to feel how it has improved since then.

“I’ve spent a lot of time in the simulator helping to develop the car, so understanding how that correlates to the real thing will be super valuable for me too.

“It’s also a fantastic opportunity for me to demonstrate what I’ve learnt through my testing programme.

“Since Bahrain I’ve done many more miles in an F1 car so I have an even better understanding of how I can deliver valuable feedback for the team.

“I’d like to thank Aston Martin for trusting me with this opportunity, as well as our Brazilian partners XP, Porto Seguro and Banco Master for their continued support.”

Team boss Mike Krack added: “We are delighted to be able to provide Felipe with another opportunity to drive the AMR23.

“He demonstrated his capabilities in pre-season testing, with a vital contribution to the team’s initial development of the car.

“Monza will offer another chance for Felipe to work closely with the engineers and mechanics and build his confidence in a critical session for the team. We look forward to maximising this session together.”

Stroll is set to return to driving duties from Free Practice 2.