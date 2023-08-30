Canberra to host 2024 Australian Rally Championship opener

Next year’s Australian Rally Championship will take in six rounds spanning seven months beginning in Canberra, Motorsport Australia has confirmed.

The 2024 season is set to get underway at the National Capital Rally on April 5-7 and conclude at Rally Launceston in mid-November.

It marks a change from the current campaign with the first and last rounds swapping places on the schedule.

The calendar is otherwise unchanged saved for revised dates for some events.

While the Forest Rally remains in May, Rally Queensland has been moved forward almost a month into July.

That has seen the Gippsland Rally also move scheduled two weeks earlier than it was in 2023, while the Adelaide Hills Rally moves from an October event this year to a September date next season.

“The ARC has grown substantially in the past two years and we’re thrilled to be able to have the same six events on the 2024 calendar as this year,” said Michael Smith, Motorsport Australia’s director of motorsport and commercial operations.

“With four rounds complete and two more to come in 2023, the health of the Championship and our individual events is as strong as ever. Having the same six events highlights that stability within the championship which also allows spectators plenty of opportunities to return to events they have enjoyed already.”

Lewis Bates currently holds a 15-point advantage over brother Harry at the top of the Australian Rally Championship drivers’ standings.

The pair finished first and second at last weekend’s Gippsland Rally, Harry ahead of Lewis, to narrow that battle with two rounds remaining.

That will see the Australian Rally Championship venture to South Australia for the Adelaide Hills Rally on October 13-15.

2024 Australian Rally Championship calendar

Round 1: National Capital Rally – 5-7 April

Round 2: Forest Rally – 17-19 May

Round 3: Rally Queensland – 28-30 June

Round 4: Gippsland Rally – 9-11 August

Round 5: Adelaide Hills Rally – 20-22 September

Round 6: Rally Launceston – 15-17 November