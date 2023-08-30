Blow for Price in Argentina W2RC round

Toby Price has suffered a blow in his bid for victory in the Desafio Ruta 40 while his KTM team-mate is out of the event after stopping to help the Australian.

Price has dropped to 15th at the completion of Stage 2 of five in the Argentina round of the World Rally-Raid Championship and could well lose his lead in the title race given his nearest rival, Luciano Benavides, is second in the event classification.

However, it could have been worse for the two-time Dakar champion, who was fourth-quickest to the refuel before stopping with a damaged rear shock.

He was unable to repair the damage himself and had to wait for assistance, which came in the form of Red Bull KTM team-mate Matthias Walkner.

Price received parts from Walkner and made the finish in 18th on the day, but the latter is now out of the event due to FIM regulations.

KTM Rally Team Manager Norbert Stadlbauer said, “Unfortunately, shortly after refueling, Toby had an issue with his shock and was forced to stop.

“Thankfully Matthias offered his assistance and together, along with parts from Matthias’ bike, they were able to fix the bike and get Toby back into the race.

“While this keeps Toby’s championship hopes alive, it does mean that Matthias will no longer play any part in the remainder of this year’s Desafio Ruta 40.

“I’m extremely proud of my riders, and now we focus on the remaining three days of racing.”

Honda rider Tosha Schareina won the stage and now leads by 4:43s overall from Husqvarna’s Benavides, with Adrien Van Beveren 13:20s off the pace ahead of the final three stages.

Price began the event with a seven-point margin over Benavides, with 25 on offer to the winner of the Desafio Ruta 40 and also the season finale, Rallye du Maroc.