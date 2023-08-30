2023 Bathurst 1000 schedule released
The 2023 Repco Bathurst 1000 schedule has been released by Supercars, five weeks out from this year’s 60th anniversary event.
As usual, the Repco Supercars Championship field hits the track for the first time on Thursday, with Qualifying contested over 40 minutes on the Friday afternoon.
The Top 10 Shootout, which was last year cancelled for the first time in history after torrential rain, is set to return on the Saturday afternoon.
Race start is officially scheduled for 11:15 local time/AEDT on the Sunday morning of October 8, as was the case 364 days earlier, and there is no official time-certainty.
There will be six practice sessions, each of an hour duration, with the second and fifth of them restricted to co-drivers only.
Notably, practice start time has been allocated immediately after Practice 1 and Practice 2, pointing to a key strategic freedom with respect to co-drivers.
The support bill includes the Dunlop Super2 Series, with the fifth round of its season featuring a pair of 18-lap, 100km races on the Friday and Saturday of the event.
Also on the card are Porsche Carrera Cup, Toyota 86, V8 SuperUtes, and Sport Sedans.
Pre-enduro testing begins this Monday, September 4, ahead of the Penrite Oil Sandown 500 on September 15-17 and the Bathurst 1000 on October 5-8.
2023 Bathurst 1000 schedule
Thursday, October 5
|Time
|Category
|Session
|0700-0715
|Events
|Resident Access Gates Closed
|0725-0745
|Sport Sedans
|Practice 1
|0755-0815
|V8 SuperUtes
|Practice
|0825-0845
|Toyota 86
|Practice 1
|0855-0945
|Porsche Carrera Cup
|Practice
|1000-1040
|Dunlop Series
|Practice 1
|1055-1115
|Sport Sedans
|Practice 2
|1125-1145
|V8 SuperUtes
|Qualifying
|1150-1230
|Events
|PIRTEK Pit Stop Challenge
|1200-1230
|Events
|Resident Access
|1245-1305
|Toyota 86
|Practice 2
|1320-1420
|Supercars
|Practice 1 (All Drivers)
|1430-1445
|Events
|Entertainment
|1450-1530
|Dunlop Series
|Practice 2
|1545-1605
|Porsche Carrera Cup
|Qualifying
|1615-1635
|Sport Sedans
|Qualifying
|1650-1750
|Supercars
|Practice 2 (Co-Drivers)
|1755
|Events
|Resident Gates Open
Friday, October 6
|Time
|Category
|Session
|0700-0715
|Events
|Resident Access Gates Closed
|0725-0745
|Toyota 86
|Qualifying
|0755-0815
|Sport Sedans
|Race 1 (6 laps)
|0825-0845
|V8 SuperUtes
|Race 1 (6 laps)
|0855-0910
|Dunlop Series
|DS3 Qualifying
|0920-0935
|Dunlop Series
|DS2 Qualifying
|0935-0950
|Events
|Entertainment
|1000-1100
|Supercars
|Practice 3 (All Drivers)
|1115-1135
|Sport Sedans
|Race 1 (6 laps)
|1150-1220
|Events
|Resident Access
|1235-1255
|Toyota 86
|Race 1 (6 laps)
|1305-1405
|Supercars
|Practice 4 (All Drivers)
|1405-1415
|Events
|Entertainment
|1420-1500
|Porsche Carrera Cup
|Race 1 (15 laps)
|1515-1600
|Dunlop Series
|Race 1
|1615-1655
|Supercars
|Qualifying
|1655-1710
|Events
|Entertainment
|1755
|Events
|Resident Gates Open
Saturday, October 7
|Time
|Category
|Session
|0700-0715
|Events
|Resident Access Gates Closed
|0715-0805
|Events
|Safety & Course Car Rides
|0815-0840
|V8 SuperUtes
|Race 2 (8 laps)
|0855-0910
|Dunlop Series
|DS3 Qualifying
|0920-0935
|Dunlop Series
|DS2 Qualifying
|0940-0950
|Events
|Entertainment
|1000-1100
|Supercars
|Practice 5 (Co-Drivers)
|1115-1135
|Sport Sedans
|Race 3 (6 laps)
|1150-1220
|Events
|Resident Access
|1235-1250
|Events
|Entertainment
|1300-1400
|Supercars
|Practice 6 (All Drivers)
|1415-1435
|V8 SuperUtes
|Race 2 (6 laps)
|1445-1505
|Toyota 86
|Race 2 (6 laps)
|1515-1540
|Porsche Carrera Cup
|Race 2 (9 laps)
|1555-1640
|Dunlop Series
|Race 2
|1650-1700
|Events
|Entertainment
|1705-1750
|Supercars
|Top Ten Shootout
|1750
|Events
|Resident Gates Open
Sunday, October 8
|Time
|Category
|Session
|0725-0745
|V8 SuperUtes
|Race 4 (6 laps)
|0800-0820
|Supercars
|Warm Up
|0830-0850
|Toyota 86
|Race 3 (6 laps)
|0900-0920
|Supercars
|Kenworth Drivers Parade
|0930-0955
|Porsche Carrera Cup
|Race 3 (9 laps)
|1005-1025
|Events
|Legends Parade
|1115
|Supercars
|Race 24 (161 laps)
All times local/AEDT
