2023 Bathurst 1000 schedule released

The 2023 Repco Bathurst 1000 schedule has been released by Supercars, five weeks out from this year’s 60th anniversary event.

As usual, the Repco Supercars Championship field hits the track for the first time on Thursday, with Qualifying contested over 40 minutes on the Friday afternoon.

The Top 10 Shootout, which was last year cancelled for the first time in history after torrential rain, is set to return on the Saturday afternoon.

Race start is officially scheduled for 11:15 local time/AEDT on the Sunday morning of October 8, as was the case 364 days earlier, and there is no official time-certainty.

There will be six practice sessions, each of an hour duration, with the second and fifth of them restricted to co-drivers only.

Notably, practice start time has been allocated immediately after Practice 1 and Practice 2, pointing to a key strategic freedom with respect to co-drivers.

The support bill includes the Dunlop Super2 Series, with the fifth round of its season featuring a pair of 18-lap, 100km races on the Friday and Saturday of the event.

Also on the card are Porsche Carrera Cup, Toyota 86, V8 SuperUtes, and Sport Sedans.

Pre-enduro testing begins this Monday, September 4, ahead of the Penrite Oil Sandown 500 on September 15-17 and the Bathurst 1000 on October 5-8.

2023 Bathurst 1000 schedule

Thursday, October 5

Time Category Session 0700-0715 Events Resident Access Gates Closed 0725-0745 Sport Sedans Practice 1 0755-0815 V8 SuperUtes Practice 0825-0845 Toyota 86 Practice 1 0855-0945 Porsche Carrera Cup Practice 1000-1040 Dunlop Series Practice 1 1055-1115 Sport Sedans Practice 2 1125-1145 V8 SuperUtes Qualifying 1150-1230 Events PIRTEK Pit Stop Challenge 1200-1230 Events Resident Access 1245-1305 Toyota 86 Practice 2 1320-1420 Supercars Practice 1 (All Drivers) 1430-1445 Events Entertainment 1450-1530 Dunlop Series Practice 2 1545-1605 Porsche Carrera Cup Qualifying 1615-1635 Sport Sedans Qualifying 1650-1750 Supercars Practice 2 (Co-Drivers) 1755 Events Resident Gates Open

Friday, October 6

Time Category Session 0700-0715 Events Resident Access Gates Closed 0725-0745 Toyota 86 Qualifying 0755-0815 Sport Sedans Race 1 (6 laps) 0825-0845 V8 SuperUtes Race 1 (6 laps) 0855-0910 Dunlop Series DS3 Qualifying 0920-0935 Dunlop Series DS2 Qualifying 0935-0950 Events Entertainment 1000-1100 Supercars Practice 3 (All Drivers) 1115-1135 Sport Sedans Race 1 (6 laps) 1150-1220 Events Resident Access 1235-1255 Toyota 86 Race 1 (6 laps) 1305-1405 Supercars Practice 4 (All Drivers) 1405-1415 Events Entertainment 1420-1500 Porsche Carrera Cup Race 1 (15 laps) 1515-1600 Dunlop Series Race 1 1615-1655 Supercars Qualifying 1655-1710 Events Entertainment 1755 Events Resident Gates Open

Saturday, October 7

Time Category Session 0700-0715 Events Resident Access Gates Closed 0715-0805 Events Safety & Course Car Rides 0815-0840 V8 SuperUtes Race 2 (8 laps) 0855-0910 Dunlop Series DS3 Qualifying 0920-0935 Dunlop Series DS2 Qualifying 0940-0950 Events Entertainment 1000-1100 Supercars Practice 5 (Co-Drivers) 1115-1135 Sport Sedans Race 3 (6 laps) 1150-1220 Events Resident Access 1235-1250 Events Entertainment 1300-1400 Supercars Practice 6 (All Drivers) 1415-1435 V8 SuperUtes Race 2 (6 laps) 1445-1505 Toyota 86 Race 2 (6 laps) 1515-1540 Porsche Carrera Cup Race 2 (9 laps) 1555-1640 Dunlop Series Race 2 1650-1700 Events Entertainment 1705-1750 Supercars Top Ten Shootout 1750 Events Resident Gates Open

Sunday, October 8

Time Category Session 0725-0745 V8 SuperUtes Race 4 (6 laps) 0800-0820 Supercars Warm Up 0830-0850 Toyota 86 Race 3 (6 laps) 0900-0920 Supercars Kenworth Drivers Parade 0930-0955 Porsche Carrera Cup Race 3 (9 laps) 1005-1025 Events Legends Parade 1115 Supercars Race 24 (161 laps)

All times local/AEDT