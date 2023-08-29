VIDEO: Four generations of BJR Supercars compared
Tuesday 29th August, 2023 - 2:06pm
Brad Jones takes a look at four different generations of BJR Supercars, from Project Blueprint (VE Commodore) to early Car of the Future (VF Commodore), Gen2 (ZB Commodore), and Gen3 (Camaro).
The quartet includes the last car which Jason Richards raced in the Supercars Championship.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]