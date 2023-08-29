Third Honda Civic TCR for Wall Racing

Championship winning Wall Racing will expand to three cars in the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series.

Will Harris will drive the third Honda Civic alongside brother Brad Harris and 2022 TCR Australia Series winner, Tony D’Alberto.

The move has been enabled by the scheduled arrival of the new-generation FL5 Honda Civic TCR for D’Alberto, which is set for either a Sandown or Bathurst debut depending in its arrival timing from JAS Motorsport in Italy.

The Harris brothers will both run the older FK8 Civic, Will taking over the car that D’Alberto has campaigned so far this season.

“I’ve obviously been watching Brad closely since he joined the TCR field and it’s been hard to watch from the sidelines,” Will Harris said.

“It’s incredibly competitive and the chance to get out there with my brother and join the field was too good to pass up. We’ll be in the same machinery and in a great team like Wall Racing so it’s something I think we are both looking forward to.

The debut for Will Harris will be at the first Kumho TCR World Tour event in Australia at Sydney Motorsport Park on November 3-4, 2023.

Here, teams will compete under lights in a pair of night races against the world’s leading TCR teams, with tickets to the event having now on sale.

The field then heads to Mount Panorama, Bathurst, the next weekend (November 12-13) as part of a TCR World Tour double-header, joining the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International.

Will Harris is confident that he can match his brother, who won his first TCR race in a battle with Aaron Cameron at Queensland Raceway earlier this month.

“Traditionally we’re both evenly matched so I’m confident that having seen how Brad has gone, we can both be on the pace in Sydney and at Bathurst later this year.

“It’s a great time to join the team and the category with the World Tour rounds bringing so much international talent. I can’t wait!”