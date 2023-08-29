> Multimedia > Gallery
PHOTOS: 2023 Dutch Formula 1 Grand Prix
Tuesday 29th August, 2023 - 5:00pm
Images from the 2023 Dutch Formula 1 Grand Prix where a mixed up race in trying conditions produced a spellbinding display of strategy, speed and judgement as Max Verstappen still rose to the top for his ninth consecutive victory – a new record.
Daniel Ricciardo’s misfortune was New Zealander Liam Lawson’s opportunity, the 21-year-old thrown in the deep end according to Oscar Piastri, who managed a points finish after the chaos.
Read the full Dutch Grand Prix report here. Formula 1 heads to Monza this weekend, September 2-3, for the Italian Grand Prix.
All photos: XPB Images
