PHOTOS: 2023 Dutch Formula 1 Grand Prix

Images from the 2023 Dutch Formula 1 Grand Prix where a mixed up race in trying conditions produced a spellbinding display of strategy, speed and judgement as Max Verstappen still rose to the top for his ninth consecutive victory – a new record.

Daniel Ricciardo’s misfortune was New Zealander Liam Lawson’s opportunity, the 21-year-old thrown in the deep end according to Oscar Piastri, who managed a points finish after the chaos.

Formula 1 heads to Monza this weekend, September 2-3, for the Italian Grand Prix.

All photos: XPB Images