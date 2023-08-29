De Silvestro surgery delays DJR wildcard testing

Emergency surgery for Simona De Silvestro has forced the Shell V-Power Racing Team to adjust the testing programme for its Repco Bathurst 1000 wildcard entry.

Dick Johnson Racing is fielding a third Ford Mustang in this year’s Great Race, which will be piloted by former Supercars full-timer De Silvestro and debutant Kai Allen.

They were due to begin testing this Monday at Queensland Raceway, but the Swiss driver’s journey to Australia has been delayed by an operation to remove her appendix.

Car #98 will still test on Tuesday, September 5, albeit with just Allen behind the wheel, when the rest of the Sunshine State-based Supercars Championship entries including the sister #11 and #17 DJR Mustangs are set to be in action.

A statement from the Stapylton-based team explained, “Simona De Silvestro was due to land in Australia later this week ahead of wildcard testing at Queensland Raceway on the 4th and 5th of September.

“However due to an emergency operation required to remove her appendix over the weekend, her arrival date in Australia has been pushed back.

“Simona is recovering well in Switzerland and at this stage is anticipated to join the team in Australia in mid-September. Alternative plans are being arranged for wildcard testing ahead of the Repco Bathurst 1000.

“The Shell V-Power Racing team wishes Simona a speedy recovery and looks forward to seeing her soon.”

DJR does have more time on its side than it otherwise would, given their wildcard is just for October’s Bathurst 1000, whereas Triple Eight Race Engineering and the Blanchard Racing Team are each set to field extra entries in the Penrite Oil Sandown 500.

DJR’s Team Principal, Ben Croke, had already told media that they were set to hold a third day of testing for their #98 Mustang at some point between September 5 and the Great Race, for which practice begins on Thursday, October 5.

The appendicitis drama is not the first for a big team ahead of the Supercars enduros, with Mark Skaife ruled out of the Holden Racing Team’s (Walkinshaw Racing) line-up for the Sandown 500 back in 2007.

He was only diagnosed with the ailment on the Thursday immediately prior to the race, after feeling stomach pains the night before, with Tony Longhurst flown down to Melbourne at short notice for what would be his last start in the category.

DJR will once again field Anton De Pasquale/Tony D’Alberto in Car #11 and Will Davison/Alex Davison in Car #17 in this year’s enduros, with those duos still in action next Tuesday.