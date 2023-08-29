2024 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix tickets on sale today

Tickets for the 2024 Australian Grand Prix tickets will go on sale to the general public from 10:00 today (AEST), Tuesday August 29.

The 2024 Albert Park event will take place from Thursday March 21 to Sunday March 24, and will be the third race of a record-breaking 24-race season, after the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian double-header.

Hospitality tickets will be on sale from 10:00 AEST today, with Grandstand tickets and Park Pass tickets released at 12:00 AEST.

Next season’s trip down under may see McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and AlphaTauri’s Daniel Ricciardo – who was absent from this year’s event – line up, the first time since 2013 when Mark Webber was joined by a young Ricciardo that there has been more than one Australian driver on the Albert Park grid.

The FIA Formula 2 and Formula 3 categories are also on the bill, which currently see multiple Australian drivers including Jack Doohan in F2, with Christian Mansell, Hugh Barter and Tommy Smith in F3.

A record crowd in 2023, where 444,631 people attended over four days, saw Friday and Saturday records, with Sunday – where 131,124 people witnessed Max Verstappen prevail after three red flags – the second-highest race day attendance since F1 returned to Melbourne in 1996.

“With tickets in such high demand in 2023, we wanted to give fans as much time as possible to plan for the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix 2024, particularly those traveling from interstate and internationally,” said Dale Nardella, the acting CEO of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time for Australian motorsport with so much talent across the categories, and we can’t wait to welcome the best drivers in the world back to Albert Park in March.”

The calendar for next season has been designed to be more ‘regionalised’, with event timing for geographically close events designed to limit travel, the most notable being the Japanese Grand Prix’s move to April – following Albert Park – from its former October date.

On August 14 this year, former AFL boss Travis Auld will take over from Andrew Westacott as AGPC CEO, whose tenure came to an end on June 30.

Tickets and further details available here.