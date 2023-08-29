2024 F1 AGP race day tickets sell out

Race day tickets for the 2024 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix have sold out within two hours of sales opening today.

The allocations of Grandstand and Park Pass (general admission) tickets for the Sunday (March 24) of the event have been exhausted, as has Grandstand for the Saturday (March 23).

Limited general admission tickets remain available for the Saturday, and limited hospitality for Sunday race day.

Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO Travis Auld said, “The record-breaking number of pre-registrations and the rate of today’s sales demonstrates that fans are just as excited as us for next year’s Formula 1 event in Melbourne.

“Whilst the Grandstand and Park Pass ticket allocation for Sunday is exhausted, there’s still plenty happening on Thursday, Friday and Saturday so we encourage fans to get in now to secure a ticket.”

Over 100,000 people had pre-registered for early access to tickets for the 2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix, the biggest pre-registration for a sporting event in Ticketmaster Australia history.

Today’s final release went on sale at 12:00 AEST and was quickly snapped up, in a sign of the ongoing popularity of the event which has set back-to-back four-day crowd records at Albert Park for each of the last two years (419,114 in 2022 and 444,631 in 2023).

To ward off the threat of scalping, the event has been declared under the Major Events Act 2009 and hence tickets may not be advertised for resale or resold for more than 10 percent above original value.

Victoria’s Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events, Steve Dimopoulos, said, “The past two Formula 1 Australian Grands Prix have broken Melbourne attendance records, and next year’s race is set to be bigger than ever. That’s great news for jobs, local businesses and our economy.

“We’ve officially declared next year’s Grand Prix as a major event, so race goers will be better protected by ticket scalpers and more fans have the best possible chance of seeing their racing idols compete for the chequered flag.”

The 2024 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix will be Round 3 of a 24-round season, with the Formula 2 and Formula 3 world championships also returning to Albert Park after their first appearances this year.

Although not yet confirmed, the Repco Supercars Championship is also expected to be on the bill, as has been the case for every event since 2008.