VIDEO: Weekly Motorsport Wrap
Monday 28th August, 2023 - 4:30pm
A treacherous return for Formula 1 sees Australian Danial Ricciardo to hospital, the Kiwi’s succeed in Indycar, and the 2024 Supercars grid takes shape. Catch up on the past week in motorsport in the Speedcafe.com Weekly Motorsport Wrap.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]