Scott Dixon and crew out-think the rest to win at World Wide Technology Raceway

Scott Dixon pulled off another strategic masterpiece to earn his second win of the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series season at World Wide Technology Raceway.

By stretching his two middle stints longer than any other driver, Dixon made one fewer pit stop than the rest of the field en route to win the Bommarito Automotive Group 500, his 55th IndyCar race win.

The 260-lap race went under caution almost immediately. On the way to the first turn, Ed Carpenter got into the back of Benjamin Pedersen, spinning the #55 A. J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet into Turn 1 and hitting the outside wall, ending the rookie’s race before the first lap ended.

The race resumed on Lap 10 with Newgarden maintaining his lead from the start. Newgarden pitted from the lead on Lap 62, handing the lead to Will Power, who handed the lead back to Newgarden when he pitted three laps later.

Newgarden put on the red sidewall alternate compound tires that Firestone brought for the weekend and stayed up front until his second pit stop on Lap 102.

Colton Herta picked up the race lead but gave that up on Lap 113 when he pitted, giving Dixon took control of the race. Dixon was in front when Takuma Sato brought out the race’s next full course yellow as the #11 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda hit the Turn 2 wall and spun across the backstretch, stopping on the inside of the track.

Dixon remained in the lead after all pit stops under caution and maintained his position up front at the restart on Lap 135. The strategy then became apparent as Dixon attempted ran long on his pit stop sequences. While most teams pitted with just under 100 laps to go, the #9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda kept Dixon out until Lap 196 for his final pit stop.

Pato O’Ward took the lead when Dixon pitted. While chasing down O’Ward, Newgarden hit the wall at the exit of Turn 2, breaking a right rear suspension link on Lap 211. O’Ward stayed up front but surrendered the lead to Alexander Rossi when he pitted for the final time on Lap 213.

Rossi pitted with 42 laps to go, handing the lead to Herta with Dixon in second, just over three seconds behind the Californian. Herta pitted on Lap 221, giving Dixon a lead he would not lose.

Results: