Results: Dutch Grand Prix
Monday 28th August, 2023 - 1:29am
Full results from the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix from Zandvoort.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps/Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|72 laps
|2
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|3.744
|3
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|7.058
|4
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|10.068
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|12.541
|6
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|13.209
|7
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|13.232
|8
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|15.155
|9
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|16.58
|10
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|18.346
|11
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|20.087
|12
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|20.84
|13
|40
|Liam Lawson
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|26.147
|14
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|26.41
|15
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|27.388
|16
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|29.893
|17
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|58.868
|18
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|9L
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|21L
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|27L
