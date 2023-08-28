> News > Formula 1

Results: Dutch Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 28th August, 2023 - 1:29am

< Back

Full results from the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix from Zandvoort.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 72 laps
2 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 3.744
3 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 7.058
4 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 10.068
5 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 12.541
6 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 13.209
7 4 Lando Norris McLaren 13.232
8 23 Alex Albon Williams 15.155
9 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 16.58
10 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 18.346
11 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 20.087
12 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 20.84
13 40 Liam Lawson Scuderia AlphaTauri 26.147
14 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 26.41
15 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 27.388
16 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 29.893
17 63 George Russell Mercedes 58.868
18 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 9L
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 21L
2 Logan Sargeant Williams 27L

 

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]