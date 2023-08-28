Courtney closing in on BRT seat

The Blanchard Racing Team now appears the more likely destination for James Courtney for the 2024 Repco Supercars Championship.

Courtney is currently domiciled at Tickford Racing but, with that squad expected to streamline to two cars next year, he has become part of the silly season mix.

The former Stone Brothers Racing driver had looked like heading for Matt Stone Racing, which is in the market after Jack Le Brocq’s deal with Erebus Motorsport.

However, he is understood to have also been in talks with BRT, as previously reported by Speedcafe, and it seems those talks have progressed.

Assuming the Box Hill-based squad does indeed land a second Teams Racing Charter as expected, then the most likely duo now is Courtney and its current Super2 driver, Aaron Love.

Confirmation of the expansion to two cars is, however, thought to be some time off given the formalities involved in exchanging of TRCs.

Notwithstanding that formal confirmation is still pending for around half of next year’s grid, the teams left in play in the silly season are MSR, BRT, and potentially PremiAir Racing.

The latter may very well continue with James Golding and Tim Slade as its primary drivers, although that much cannot be guaranteed just yet.

Team 18 is the most recent outfit to finalise its 2024 line-up, with David Reynolds now confirmed as replacing Scott Pye, while Mark Winterbottom continues in its #18 Chevrolet Camaro on a multi-year contract.