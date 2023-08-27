Weather delays IndyCar track activity at Gateway

Persistent rain has delayed on-track running for the NTT IndyCar Series as the championship visits World Wide Technology Raceway just outside St. Louis for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500.

With about ten minutes left before the Indy NXT cars were set to practice on Saturday morning, a large thunderstorm rolled into the area. Lightning strikes combined with large amounts of rain that drenched the short oval, delaying any planned running by several hours.

All sessions were delayed, with Indy NXT practice starting at 18:00 local time, lasting 30 minutes.

The USAC Silver Crown sessions will take place on Sunday, weather permitting. The IndyCar race broadcast will begin at 14:30 Gateway time, 05:30 AEST.

The rest of the modified weekend schedule is as such:

