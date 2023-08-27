Team 18 signs David Reynolds

Team 18 has announced a contract with David Reynolds which will see him move to the squad for the 2024 Repco Supercars Championship.

The news has been expected for several weeks now, with the Chevrolet squad confirming, 48 hours ago, the departure of Scott Pye at season’s end.

In the past week, Grove Racing made the same announcement with respect to Reynolds, whose Ford Mustang seat will be taken by Richie Stanaway.

Reynolds is thought to have been keen on a multi-year deal and, although Team 18’s announcement is not specific with respect to contract length, it does describe the agreement as “commencing for the 2024 Repco Supercars Championship season.”

The 2017 Bathurst 1000 winner’s arrival at the Charlie Schwerkolt-owned squad will reunite him with former Tickford Racing team-mate Mark Winterbottom, as well as former Erebus Motorsport figures Bruin Beasley (Team 18 Team Manager) and Dennis Huijser (Crew Chief).

“This is just a really exciting time for me,” said Reynolds.

“I’ve worked with Bruin and Dennis when we won Bathurst. We get along really well and I respect everything they do.

“On top of that, I get to race alongside Frosty and people forget that the last season we raced together, Mark and I finished first and third in the Championship back in 2015.

“I can’t thank Charlie enough. I’ve always admired Charlie and how he conducts himself and his team.

“Funnily enough I’ve always had this feeling that maybe one day I’d race for Charlie, I cannot wait to join him and his team.”

Schwerkolt hailed the agreement with the 38-year-old, saying, “We are excited to welcome David Reynolds to Team 18 as we gear up for the 2024 Repco Supercars Championship season.

“David’s track record, both in terms of his accomplishments and his extensive knowledge of the sport is impressive, and he will be a great fit for the culture we have built at Team 18.

“His addition to the team reflects our pursuit of on-track success and our commitment to secure high-class talent to our organisation.

“We look forward to a strong partnership and a bright future together.”

While around half the 2024 Supercars Championship grid is yet to be officially announced, it appears that seats remain in play only at Matt Stone Racing and the Blanchard Racing Team.

The 2023 Penrite Sandown 500, in which Winterbottom and Michael Caruso will share the #18 DeWalt Camaro while Pye will be joined by Warren Luff in Car #20, takes place on September 15-17.