Starting Grid: Dutch Grand Prix
Sunday 27th August, 2023 - 3:00pm
Check out the provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix from Zandvoort.
|1. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
|2. Lando Norris
McLaren
|3. George Russell
Mercedes
|4. Alex Albon
Williams
|5. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
|6. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
|7. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
|8. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
|9. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
|10. Logan Sargeant
Williams
|11. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
|12. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
|13. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
|14. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
|15. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|16. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
|17. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|18. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
|19. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|20. Liam Lawson
Scuderia AlphaTauri
Penalties
Car 22 (Tsunoda): Three-place grid drop, impeding
