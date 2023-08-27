> News > Formula 1

Starting Grid: Dutch Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 27th August, 2023 - 3:00pm

Check out the provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix from Zandvoort.

1. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
2. Lando Norris
McLaren
3. George Russell
Mercedes
4. Alex Albon
Williams
5. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
6. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
7. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
8. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
9. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
10. Logan Sargeant
Williams
11. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
12. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
13. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
14. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
15. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
16. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
17. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
18. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
19. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
20. Liam Lawson
Scuderia AlphaTauri

Penalties

Car 22 (Tsunoda): Three-place grid drop, impeding

