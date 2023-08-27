> News > Formula 1

Results: Dutch Grand Prix, Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 27th August, 2023 - 12:29am

Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix from Zandvoort.

Pos Num Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q3
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:20.965 1:18.856 1:10.567
2 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:21.276 1:19.769 1:11.104
3 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:21.345 1:19.620 1:11.294
4 23 Alex Albon Williams 1:20.939 1:19.399 1:11.419
5 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:21.840 1:19.429 1:11.506
6 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:21.321 1:19.929 1:11.754
7 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1:21.972 1:19.856 1:11.880
8 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:21.231 1:19.392 1:11.938
9 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:22.019 1:19.600 1:12.665
10 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 1:22.036 1:20.067 1:16.748
11 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:21.570 1:20.121
12 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:21.735 1:20.128
13 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:21.919 1:20.151
14 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:21.781 1:20.230
15 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1:21.891 1:20.250
16 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:22.067
17 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:22.110
18 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:22.192
19 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:22.260
20 40 Liam Lawson Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:23.420

