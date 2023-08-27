Results: Dutch Grand Prix, Qualifying
Sunday 27th August, 2023 - 12:29am
Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix from Zandvoort.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:20.965
|1:18.856
|1:10.567
|2
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:21.276
|1:19.769
|1:11.104
|3
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:21.345
|1:19.620
|1:11.294
|4
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:20.939
|1:19.399
|1:11.419
|5
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:21.840
|1:19.429
|1:11.506
|6
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:21.321
|1:19.929
|1:11.754
|7
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1:21.972
|1:19.856
|1:11.880
|8
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:21.231
|1:19.392
|1:11.938
|9
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:22.019
|1:19.600
|1:12.665
|10
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1:22.036
|1:20.067
|1:16.748
|11
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:21.570
|1:20.121
|12
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:21.735
|1:20.128
|13
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:21.919
|1:20.151
|14
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:21.781
|1:20.230
|15
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1:21.891
|1:20.250
|16
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:22.067
|17
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:22.110
|18
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:22.192
|19
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:22.260
|20
|40
|Liam Lawson
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:23.420
