Stroll to quit F1 for tennis? He needs to work on his backhand

Lance Stroll has laughed off rumours he is poised to quit Formula 1 at the end of this year to become a professional tennis player.

Stroll’s future has become the topic of speculation following a difficult season in comparison to two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso.

Although the start to the campaign was heavily compromised by a cycling crash in which he broke both wrists just days before pre-season testing, he earned plaudits for driving through the pain barrier to compete in the opening race in Bahrain.

Making allowances for a period of recovery, Stroll has been unable to match the performances of his more illustrious team-mate who scored six podiums in the opening eight grands prix.

In contrast, Stroll’s best drive has been fourth after staying out of trouble in the crash-strewn Australian Grand Prix.

As gossip goes, however, the suggestions of late he is set to take up tennis have even made him chuckle.

Asked by Speedcafe about the rumours, he replied: “Well, if I’m going to go on tour, I’d better work on my backhand a little bit because I don’t think I’m quite at that level yet.

“I like to think I’m pretty good but I don’t know if I’m ready to go up against (Novak) Djokovic and (Carlos) Alcaraz just yet.”

As to whether he still wants to be in F1 next year, he said: “For sure I want to keep racing. It’s what I love to do.”

The 24-year-old Canadian suggested Sky Sports commentator David Croft was the source of the conjecture he feels has been unusual, even by F1’s ‘silly season’ standards.

“It was like Crofty or someone who came up with that,” said Stroll. “He was having a few beers on the couch beginning of August, thinking about my tennis game. I don’t know. Got to ask him.

“That was an odd one. I don’t know where he came up with that one. It was very creative. But, yeah, I haven’t really thought about it, picking up tennis as a career.”

Stroll, though, recognises that retirement will come eventually.

“One day we’re all going to wake up and make that decision, every driver on this grid,” he said.

“But right now I’m thinking about the race.”