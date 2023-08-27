Magnussen takes pit lane start for Dutch GP

Kevin Magnussen will start the Dutch Grand Prix from the pit lane as Haas has opted to make a raft of power unit changes.

Magnussen only managed to qualify 18th so the penalty imposed is effectively only a drop of two places, but represents a strategic move from Haas in adding components to the pool.

Magnussen’s VF-23 has taken on a fifth internal combustion engine, turbocharger, and MGU-H, and a third energy store and control electronics.

In addition, a fifth gearbox case and cassette have been used, along with a fifth gearbox driveline, gear change components, and auxiliary components.

All of the elements have been replaced without the approval FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer under parc fermé conditions.

The penalty is a pit-lane start, allowing Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas and Liam Lawson on his F1 debut with AlphaTauri to move up a place to 18th and 19th respectively on the grid.