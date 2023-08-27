Jett Lawrence completes perfect season

Jett Lawrence has completed the perfect season by winning both motos in the 450cc class at the final round of the AMA Pro Motocross event at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

Lawrence joins Ricky Carmichael and James Stewart as the only riders to complete the perfect season.

The Australian was again over a second faster than the next closest rider in qualifying, recording a 1:46.131. Honda teammate Chase Sexton was second with a 1:47.163.

Lawrence claimed the holeshot, led the entire way, and closed out his 21st moto win with a 5.8-second win over Sexton.

In the final moto of the year, Lawrence found himself behind Dylan Ferrandis heading into the second lap until Ferrandis crashed heavily on the first lap.

Sexton made his way to second and began to track Lawrence down but never could get close enough to pass Lawrence and finished 1.8s adrift of the 2023 champion.

Honda clinched its fifth class championship this year, the first time a manufacturer has achieved this accomplishment.

Jett’s older brother, Hunter Lawrence, qualified sixth in the 250cc class with a 1:50.754, while his championship-contending rival, Justin Cooper, qualified fourth with a 1:50.042.

Hunter went into Moto 1 with a 22-point lead and needing to finish the moto with at least a 25-point lead to claim the title.

The older Lawrence had a bad start in the first moto after the gate fell and settled into 20th position. Cooper, too, had a bad start and trailed Lawrence, yet the Australian methodically worked his way through traffic to finish fifth.

With Cooper’s 13th place finish, Hunter Lawrence claimed the 250cc championship and joined his brother Jett as an AMA motocross champion.

Hunter Lawrence finished up Moto 2 with a ninth place finish and a fifth place finish in the round.

Cooper finished second in Moto 2 and claimed a fourth place finish in the round. Hunter Lawrence finished 20 points ahead of Cooper in the final 250cc season standings.

Jo Shimoda took the round victory on the strength of two moto wins and finished third in the season standings.

The top 20 riders in each class will head to the first of three rounds of the SuperMX Playoff on September 9 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The 450cc class SMX Champion will win $1,000,000 for accumulating the most SMX points over the three rounds.

Second place will earns $USD500,000 and third place will earn $USD250,000.

In 250cc, the champion will make $USD500,000 second place $USD250,000 and third place $150,000.

The overall SMX Playoff purse is $USD10,000,000.