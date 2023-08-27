2024 Supercars Championship grid takes shape

The 2024 Supercars silly season is another step closer to wrapping up with the confirmation of David Reynolds’ move to Team 18.

Reynolds will take over Scott Pye’s Camaro ride at the Charlie Schwerkolt-owned squad, reuniting him with former Tickford Racing team-mate and fellow Bathurst 1000 winner Mark Winterbottom.

The 2017 Great Race winner is currently domiciled at Grove Racing, where his Ford Mustang seat will be taken by Richie Stanaway, while Matt Payne has a long-term deal.

Stanaway is presently an enduro co-driver at Triple Eight Race Engineering, where he will partner Shane van Gisbergen in next month’s Sandown 500 and October’s Bathurst 1000.

Triple Eight has propped for Will Brown to fill the vacancy created by van Gisbergen’s inevitable move to NASCAR, while Broc Feeney remains in the #88 Camaro.

Brown currently drives for Erebus Motorsport, which has signed Jack Le Brocq ad Brodie Kostecki’s new team-mate for next season.

Where that deal leaves Matt Stone Racing is not completely clear, although it is likely that former Stone Brothers Racing driver James Courtney will join the Yatala-based Chevrolet squad, and that Cameron Hill will stay on for a second full-time Supercars Championship campaign.

Courtney is in the market because of the expected streamlining of Tickford Racing from four Mustangs to two, with Cam Waters and Thomas Randle tipped to remain at Campbellfield.

Waters had been linked to Walkinshaw Andretti United, which has now confirmed the impending departure of Nick Percat, but it looks like the Clayton-based outfit will promote Ryan Wood from the Super2 Series to join forces with Chaz Mostert, who is thought to already be locked up for 2024 and probably beyond.

Dick Johnson Racing has confirmed an unchanged line-up of Will Davison and Anton De Pasquale; Brad Jones Racing is thought to be in the same position with respect to Andre Heimgartner, Bryce Fullwood, Macauley Jones, and Jack Smith; and PremiAir Racing is more likely than not to take James Golding and Tim Slade into a second season as team-mates.

Blanchard Racing Team is in the frame to expand to a full-time two-car operation, with Aaron Love understood to be in line for advancement from its Super2 programme, although less is known about the second seat, to which Courtney had also been linked.

At a bare minimum all of that could leave Percat, Declan Fraser (Tickford), Pye, and Todd Hazelwood (BRT) in the market, let alone Super2 front-runners such as Zak Best and Cooper Murray.

Splitting those two at the pointy end of the Super2 points table is Kai Allen, who is thought to be tied to DJR beyond his Championship debut in a Bathurst 1000 wildcard entry this October.

The 2023 season continues with the Sandown 500 on September 15-17, with the Bathurst 1000, Gold Coast 500, and Adelaide 500 to follow.

2024 Supercars Championship grid Predicted

Italics denote unconfirmed entry/driver