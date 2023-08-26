Supercars closing in on 2024 calendar

Supercars is on course to lock in next year’s calendar by early October, according to series supremo Shane Howard.

A maximum 13-event Repco Supercars Championship is looking likely, adding a return to New Zealand but no visit to Singapore.

Getting back to a pre-Bathurst 1000 announcement of the calendar has been Howard’s declared aim after confirmation of this year’s 12-event schedule was delayed until November.

While key events like the Newcastle 500 and Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix are yet to be confirmed, the Supercars chief executive officer maintains the 2024 calendar will be finalised between next month’s revived Sandown 500 and the October 5-8 60th anniversary ‘Great Race’ at Mount Panorama.

“We’re on schedule for that,” Howard told Speedcafe. “We’ll be in a good place to deliver that. There’s a lot of work to do, but we’ll be in a good position to announce our calendar as scheduled.”

With a return to New Zealand at Taupo confirmed, the renewal of the Newcastle 500 is the last major piece of the 2024 schedule puzzle.

Despite resistance from some local residents and drawn-out negotiations, Howard remains confident that the street race event will continue, again scheduled as the marquee opening round.

“We’re very, very close to that,” he said. “We’re working really closely with [major events authority] Destination NSW and the City of Newcastle, and I think we’re looking good there.

“I’m confident that we’ll get that deal done very shortly.”

Also to be confirmed is a renewal at the F1 AGP.

Despite qualms about Supercars’ relegation behind F2 and F3, it’s expected a new multi-year deal will keep the popular V8s at Albert Park.

Supercars owner RACE is keen on a long-term alignment with F1, including joining the support race programme of the Singapore GP.

Speedcafe has learned that racing on the Singapore street circuit in 2024 is off the agenda for ‘logistical reasons’.

However, it’s understood the Singapore GP organisers remain interested in importing the Aussie V8s as a support race attraction and talks are continuing for the 2025 event.

With Singapore out of the running, the Sandown 500 is safe-guarded to continue as the Bathurst 1000 warm-up for at least another year.

Supercars is planning a big celebration of next year’s 60th anniversary of Sandown endurance races.

It may or may not be the last major event at the southeast suburban Melbourne circuit, the long-term future of which is threatened by redevelopment plans.

While most of next year’s Supercars Championship venues will continue, questions remain.

Adelaide, Bathurst, Surfers Paradise, Darwin, Townsville and Sydney Motorsport Park are locked in, plus Wanneroo and Symmons Plains.

The Bend is pitching heavily to continue, while Winton and Queensland Raceway are open to returns.

“There are quite a few options,” Howard said. “I won’t go into them, but, obviously, we’re looking at a number of options and numbers of events as well.”