Results: Dutch Grand Prix, Free Practice 3

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 26th August, 2023 - 8:32pm

Full results from Free Practice 3 at the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix from Zandvoort.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 17 1:21.631
2 63 George Russell Mercedes 17 1:22.010 0.379
3 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 17 1:22.631 1.000
4 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 13 1:22.634 1.003
5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 17 1:22.723 1.092
6 23 Alex Albon Williams 18 1:22.750 1.119
7 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 19 1:22.892 1.261
8 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 24 1:22.965 1.334
9 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 12 1:23.093 1.462
10 4 Lando Norris McLaren 23 1:23.158 1.527
11 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 14 1:23.210 1.579
12 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 16 1:23.438 1.807
13 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 17 1:23.544 1.913
14 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 19 1:23.570 1.939
15 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 19 1:23.640 2.009
16 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 11 1:23.806 2.175
17 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 14 1:24.058 2.427
18 40 Liam Lawson Scuderia AlphaTauri 25 1:26.343 4.712
19 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 9 1:28.482 6.851
20 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1

