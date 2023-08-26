Results: Dutch Grand Prix, Free Practice 3
Saturday 26th August, 2023 - 8:32pm
Full results from Free Practice 3 at the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix from Zandvoort.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|17
|1:21.631
|2
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|17
|1:22.010
|0.379
|3
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|17
|1:22.631
|1.000
|4
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|13
|1:22.634
|1.003
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|17
|1:22.723
|1.092
|6
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|18
|1:22.750
|1.119
|7
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|19
|1:22.892
|1.261
|8
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|24
|1:22.965
|1.334
|9
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|12
|1:23.093
|1.462
|10
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|23
|1:23.158
|1.527
|11
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|14
|1:23.210
|1.579
|12
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|16
|1:23.438
|1.807
|13
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|17
|1:23.544
|1.913
|14
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|19
|1:23.570
|1.939
|15
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|19
|1:23.640
|2.009
|16
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|11
|1:23.806
|2.175
|17
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|14
|1:24.058
|2.427
|18
|40
|Liam Lawson
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|25
|1:26.343
|4.712
|19
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|9
|1:28.482
|6.851
|20
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1
