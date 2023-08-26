> News > Formula 1

Results: Dutch Grand Prix, Free Practice 2

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 26th August, 2023 - 1:01am

Full results from Free Practice 2 at the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix from Zandvoort.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 4 Lando Norris McLaren 29 1:11.330
2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 25 1:11.353 0.023
3 23 Alex Albon Williams 30 1:11.599 0.269
4 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 26 1:11.638 0.308
5 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 30 1:11.720 0.390
6 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 29 1:11.766 0.436
7 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 28 1:11.817 0.487
8 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 30 1:11.835 0.505
9 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 30 1:11.857 0.527
10 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 30 1:11.863 0.533
11 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 28 1:11.915 0.585
12 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 30 1:11.934 0.604
13 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 29 1:12.001 0.671
14 63 George Russell Mercedes 27 1:12.009 0.679
15 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 29 1:12.074 0.744
16 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 30 1:12.093 0.763
17 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 27 1:12.404 1.074
18 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 30 1:12.693 1.363
19 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 6 1:12.901 1.571
20 3 Daniel Ricciardo Scuderia AlphaTauri 7 1:13.096 1.766

