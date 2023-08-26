Results: Dutch Grand Prix, Free Practice 2
Saturday 26th August, 2023 - 1:01am
Full results from Free Practice 2 at the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix from Zandvoort.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|29
|1:11.330
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|25
|1:11.353
|0.023
|3
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|30
|1:11.599
|0.269
|4
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|26
|1:11.638
|0.308
|5
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|30
|1:11.720
|0.390
|6
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|29
|1:11.766
|0.436
|7
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|28
|1:11.817
|0.487
|8
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|30
|1:11.835
|0.505
|9
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|30
|1:11.857
|0.527
|10
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|30
|1:11.863
|0.533
|11
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|28
|1:11.915
|0.585
|12
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|30
|1:11.934
|0.604
|13
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|29
|1:12.001
|0.671
|14
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|27
|1:12.009
|0.679
|15
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|29
|1:12.074
|0.744
|16
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|30
|1:12.093
|0.763
|17
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|27
|1:12.404
|1.074
|18
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|30
|1:12.693
|1.363
|19
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|6
|1:12.901
|1.571
|20
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|7
|1:13.096
|1.766
