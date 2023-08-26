PHOTOS: 2023 Historic Leyburn Sprints

It was a record breaking eighth Historic Leyburn Sprints victory for Dean Amos last weekend.

The defending champion took the 27th running of the event by setting a 40.795s around the 1.0km street course through the Leyburn township driving his British-built Goul GR55B open-wheeler.

Racing legend and Historic Leyburn Sprints guest-of-honour Colin Bond was on hand to present Amos with the Col Furness Memorial Trophy.

Set on his eighth and final run, Amos’ benchmark was 4s faster than second placed Brett Bull in his Van Dieman RF03K, but was the fifth fastest of his eight years of victory.

“Track conditions were bit slower this year and cones had been placed on the corners that made it a challenge to get through them fast without clipping a cone and earning a time penalty,” Amos said after the run.

“However, everyone was in the same boat so it didn’t matter much and as usual I just had a great time. I love this event; it’s such a great time and I can’t wait to come back every year.”

Winner in 2021, Warwick Hutchison finished third in his OMS 28 RPV03 ahead of Steven Woodbridge driving his Dallara F304 as rounding out the top five was the Empire 1 of Luke Weiks.

Matthew Clift for the second year running won the Historic Division in his 1971 Mazda R100 Rotary and was 23rd outright of the 220 entered on a time of 53.694s.

Sophie Devitt, 17 beat seven other drivers to win the Mike & Ann Collins Memorial Junior Trophy in regularity competitors aged between 14-17.

The 28th annual Historic Leyburn Sprints is set to be held on August 16-18, 2024.