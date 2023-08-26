McLaren ‘let down’ and ‘disappointed’ by Palou contract breach

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has conceded to feeling “let down” and ‘disappointed’ with Alex Palou’s conduct in refusing to honour a contract which has sparked legal proceedings in London.

The 2021 IndyCar champion, who is poised to add a second title this year with Chip Ganassi Racing, had signed a deal with Arrow McLaren to drive for the team next year.

That had followed an initial contract dispute with Chip Ganassi which was later settled out of court.

Despite the agreement with McLaren, Palou has since indicated his intention to remain with Chip Ganassi, leading to Brown choosing to sue the 26-year-old from Spain and his business.

McLaren is seeking recompense as Palou has apparently already been paid money from the upcoming contract, and for the amount already invested in him ahead of a potential F1 drive.

Speaking to media ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, including Speedcafe, Brown underlined the fact Palou had informed the team “he has no intention of honouring his contract with us in IndyCar or Formula 1”.

Palou, however, has not once spoken to Brown personally about the situation.

“We have a contract, so it’s now in a legal process we filed in the London courts last week against him, both as a person and his business entity, and we’ll just let the legal proceedings carry the situation forward,” added Brown.

Brown declared Palou’s decision to be “very disappointing”.

He said: “We had a very good relationship, but he hasn’t personally communicated with me about it, which is rather disappointing given all that we’ve done for him and the opportunities that we’ve provided.

“I don’t think his decision has anything to do with McLaren per se, our relationship was very strong, so (I’m) very disappointed on how it’s been handled on a personal level.

“I think our relationship with our drivers is something that McLaren takes very seriously, we do a good job of creating a family environment for our drivers, so to be let down, especially in that manner, is pretty disappointing.”

It was suggested to Brown that Palou had turned his back on McLaren after seemingly drawing a conclusion he would never race for the team in F1 in the coming years given the fact Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri appear embedded for the long haul.

Brown indicated that even if that was the case, F1 history has shown that connections can open up doors for a driver, even if not with the team he may be affiliated with.

“I have no idea what’s going through his mind because I’ve not spoken with him,” confirmed Brown.

“But things move fast in Formula 1, drivers can break their wrists in an instant”, referring to Daniel Ricciardo breaking his left hand in a practice crash for the Dutch GP, paving the way for Liam Lawson to step in this weekend.

“If you want to do Formula 1, you need to kind of hang around the hoop and see what opportunities are provided.

“Nyck de Vries wasn’t on anyone’s radar, goes and does one race, and the next thing you know he has a Formula 1 seat.

“I don’t know what’s in his mind but hanging around the hoop, and being in a Formula 1 environment, to me, seems to give you the best opportunity to become a Formula 1 driver in whatever team that may be.”

Palou would likely have been given a practice outing later this year, but with his exit, Colton Herta and Pato O’Ward will likely be handed opportunities to drive the MCL60 at some stage.