Heavy crash and torrential rain spark F2 sprint cancellation

A heavy early crash and continual torrential rain forced the abandonment of the F2 Dutch sprint race without a driver scoring a point.

Rain had continually fallen throughout the morning and early afternoon at Zandvoort, often in heavy bursts, although had eased enough for a rolling start to be conducted behind the safety car.

On the opening lap, however, and with spray making visibility almost non-existent for the drivers, a spin from Hitech’s Jak Crawford sparked an incident that culminated in a bizarre conclusion.

Extraordinarily, the Campos Racing of Kush Maini ended up on top – and perpendicular to – team-mate Ralph Boschung.

Mercifully, Maini’s car was left resting on the rear of Boschung’s machinery, allowing the Swiss driver to extract himself from his cockpit.

The safety car was initially summoned before naturally the race was red-flagged, sparking a 28-minute delay.

When the race resumed with 15 minutes remaining on the clock, and just as the safety car was poised to peel away to commence another rolling start, the rain intensified, leading to a decision to call a halt.

With no racing laps completed, it means no points are awarded, leaving the standings as they are going into Sunday’s feature race, with Theo Pourchaire 12 points ahead of Frederik Vesti, whilst Jack Doohan is fourth, 38 points adrift.

Virtuosi Racing’s Doohan starts fifth for the main event behind polesitter Crawford, with Vesti and Pourchaire third and 10th on the grid respectively.