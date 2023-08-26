Ricciardo taken to hospital after Dutch GP practice crash

Daniel Ricciardo has been taken to a local hospital for checks to his left hand and wrist following a crash in second practice for the Dutch Grand Prix.

The incident occurred just 10 minutes into the session at the Zandvoort circuit, and occurred as Ricciardo appeared to take evasive action to prevent a broadside smash into fellow Australian Oscar Piastri’s McLaren.

Piastri lost control of his MCL60 on the approach to the banked Turn 3, leading to him ploughing into the TecPro barrier lining the corner, leaving his car perpendicular to the wall.

A few seconds later, and as the first car onto the scene, Ricciardo was confronted with the visual sight of a stricken Piastri.

With nowhere seemingly to go, AlphaTauri driver Ricciardo ran straight on into the same barrier, coming to rest about 10 metres away from his compatriot.

As Ricciardo emerged from the car, the on-board camera on his AT04 appeared to show bruising had already formed on the back of his left hand between his index finger and thumb as he had already removed the glove.

Ricciardo was forced to use his strength through the right side of his body and arm to prise himself out of the cockpit of his car, whilst protecting his left arm and hand.

As he then sat on the halo of his car, he used his right hand to hold the upper part of his left arm.

Following initial checks at the circuit medical centre, a decision was then taken for Ricciardo to be transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.

This story will be updated as additional information is received.

#DutchGP FP2 🏁

a very good P5 for Yuki, whilst for Daniel further medical checks are been carried out on his wrist. pic.twitter.com/3DYI3W8Rg7

— Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) August 25, 2023