Ricciardo out of Dutch GP with bone break, Lawson given F1 chance

Daniel Ricciardo is out of the Dutch Grand Prix after breaking a bone in his left hand from his crash during second practice for the Dutch Grand Prix, with Liam Lawson replacing him for the remainder of the weekend.

The incident occurred just 10 minutes into the session at the Zandvoort circuit and occurred as Ricciardo appeared to take evasive action to prevent a broadside smash into fellow Australian Oscar Piastri’s McLaren.

Piastri lost control of his MCL60 on the approach to the banked Turn 3, leading to him ploughing into the TecPro barrier lining the corner, and leaving his car perpendicular to the wall.

A few seconds later, and as the first car onto the scene, Ricciardo was confronted with the visual sight of a stricken Piastri.

With nowhere seemingly to go, AlphaTauri driver Ricciardo ran straight on into the same barrier, coming to rest around 10 metres away from his compatriot.

As Ricciardo emerged from the car, the on-board camera on his AT04 appeared to show bruising had already formed on the back of his left hand between his index finger and thumb as he had already removed the glove.

After being transferred to a local hospital, and following further checks, AlphaTauri has confirmed Ricciardo will not take part for the rest of the weekend, with reserve Lawson stepping in.

A team statement read: “After today’s incident during free practice 2 in Zandvoort, in which Daniel Ricciardo hit the barrier at Turn 3, he was brought to the local hospital and further examinations were carried out.

“An X-ray confirmed he sustained a break to a metacarpal on his left hand, and this injury will not allow him to continue his duties, so he will be replaced by the team’s reserve driver Liam Lawson for the remainder of this weekend.

“The team wishes him all the best for the quickest possible recovery.”

The injury now makes Ricciardo a major doubt for next weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, wrecking his comeback which had started in positive fashion with his performances in Hungary and Belgium after replacing the sacked Nyck de Vries.

But it has handed up-and-coming New Zealand driver Lawson a chance he must have thought had passed him by after Ricciardo’s promotion from his third driver role with Red Bull.

Lawson has been performing in the Japanese Super Formula this season, and prior to a crash in last weekend’s latest round in Motegi, had performed superbly, winning three of the previous six rounds. He remains second in the standings with two races remaining.

Prior to that, Lawson finished third in last season’s F2 championship with Carlin, after claiming ninth the previous year with Hitech.