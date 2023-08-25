VIDEO: Inside Jason Richards’ last VE Commodore

Subscribe to our newsletter
By
Speedcafe.com
Friday 25th August, 2023
Jason Richards raced this VE Commodore in the Supercars Championship in 2010. Image: Supplied
Brad Jones gives a tour of the last car which the late Jason Richards raced in the Supercars Championship.
