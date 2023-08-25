Richards joins GRM

Clay Richards will drive the second Garry Rogers Motorsport Peugeot 308 at Round 5 of the 2023 Supercheap Auto TCR Series at Sandown.

The son of five-time Bathurst winner Steven and grandson of seven-time winner Jim, 23-year-old Clay join the team after scoring a podium his TCR debut in a Melbourne Performance Centre Audi at Winton in July.

Richards will run the Hangcha Forklifts Peugeot 308 TCR entry, one of the five GRM cars, with Steven and Jim having raced for GRM.

He’ll race alongside Ben Bargwanna, son of 2000 Bathurst winner and fellow TCR competitor, Jason, who’s victory at Mount Panorama was at the wheel of a GRM VX Holden Commodore that he shared with Garth Tander.

“It’s great to have the Richards name back at GRM,” said Clay.

“I absolutely loved my time at Winton. Getting a podium on debut was really cool and to also get this chance with Garry Rogers Motorsport as well.

“My dad raced with Garry Rogers Motorsport when he first entered Supercars and also my grandad as well. It’s great to partner up with the Bargwannas – Benny and I have got to thank Jason for the opportunity, it’s really exciting.”

The Sandown event schedule was released earlier this week, with the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series one of six categories taking part of what is Round 5 of the Shannons SpeedSeries.

The 3.1-kilometre track – where Clay’s grandfather Jim won the 1985 Castrol 500 enduro in a BMW 635CSi and took another enduro win there in the HR31 Nissan Skyline in 1990 – will suit the GRM entries, says Clay.

“Sandown is a happy hunting ground for the Peugeots, with Ben getting a win there last year but my main focus is to learn as much as I can as the 308 TCR is a lot different to the Audi I drove at Winton.”

Round 5 of 2023 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series takes place on September 8-10.