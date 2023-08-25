Results: Dutch Grand Prix, Free Practice 1
Friday 25th August, 2023 - 9:33pm
Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix from Zandvoort.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|30
|1:11.852
|2
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|21
|1:12.130
|00.278
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|23
|1:12.225
|00.373
|4
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|26
|1:12.323
|00.471
|5
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|24
|1:12.447
|00.595
|6
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|21
|1:12.460
|00.608
|7
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|29
|1:12.617
|00.765
|8
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|20
|1:12.658
|00.806
|9
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|20
|1:12.749
|00.897
|10
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|28
|1:12.802
|00.950
|11
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|22
|1:12.813
|00.961
|12
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|29
|1:12.895
|01.043
|13
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|25
|1:12.990
|01.138
|14
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|29
|1:13.322
|01.470
|15
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|29
|1:13.448
|01.596
|16
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|25
|1:13.519
|01.667
|17
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|19
|1:13.826
|01.974
|18
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|13
|1:14.023
|02.171
|19
|39
|Robert Shwartzman
|Ferrari
|24
|1:14.803
|02.951
|20
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|2
