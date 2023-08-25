> News > Formula 1

Results: Dutch Grand Prix, Free Practice 1

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 25th August, 2023 - 9:33pm

Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix from Zandvoort.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 30 1:11.852
2 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 21 1:12.130 00.278
3 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 23 1:12.225 00.373
4 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 26 1:12.323 00.471
5 23 Alex Albon Williams 24 1:12.447 00.595
6 4 Lando Norris McLaren 21 1:12.460 00.608
7 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 29 1:12.617 00.765
8 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 20 1:12.658 00.806
9 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 20 1:12.749 00.897
10 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 28 1:12.802 00.950
11 63 George Russell Mercedes 22 1:12.813 00.961
12 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 29 1:12.895 01.043
13 3 Daniel Ricciardo Scuderia AlphaTauri 25 1:12.990 01.138
14 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 29 1:13.322 01.470
15 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 29 1:13.448 01.596
16 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 25 1:13.519 01.667
17 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 19 1:13.826 01.974
18 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 13 1:14.023 02.171
19 39 Robert Shwartzman Ferrari 24 1:14.803 02.951
20 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 2

