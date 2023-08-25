> News > Formula 1

How to watch: F1 Dutch Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 25th August, 2023 - 3:00pm

< Back
Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s F1 Dutch Grand Prix from the Zandvoort

Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s F1 Dutch Grand Prix from Zandvoort. Picture: Moy / XPB Images

Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s F1 Dutch Grand Prix from Zandvoort.

How to watch F1 Dutch Grand Prix

Friday, August 25

Practice 1, 20:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Practice 2, 23:45 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Saturday, August 26

Practice 3, 19:15 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 22:15 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Qualifying, 23:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sunday, July 23

Pre-race, 21:30 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race, 22:55 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Monday, July 24

Post-race, 01:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

No free-to-air coverage of this event is available in Australia.

What to watch for

Tyre compounds

Weather forecast

Entry List

Num Driver Team
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull
11 Sergio Perez Red Bull
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari
55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari
63 George Russell Mercedes
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
10 Pierre Gasly Alpine
31 Esteban Ocon Alpine
4 Lando Norris McLaren
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren
77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber
24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin
20 Kevin Magnussen Haas
27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas
22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri
3 Daniel Ricciardo Scuderia AlphaTauri
23 Alex Albon Williams
2 Logan Sargeant Williams

Drivers’ Championship

Pos Driver Points
1 Max Verstappen 314
2 Sergio Perez 189
3 Fernando Alonso 149
4 Lewis Hamilton 148
5 Charles Leclerc 99
6 George Russell 99
7 Carlos Sainz 92
8 Lando Norris 69
9 Lance Stroll 47
10 Esteban Ocon 35
11 Oscar Piastri 34
12 Pierre Gasly 22
13 Alex Albon 11
14 Nico Hulkenberg 9
15 Valtteri Bottas 5
16 Guanyu Zhou 4
17 Yuki Tsunoda 3
18 Kevin Magnussen 2
19 Logan Sargeant 0
20 Nyck de Vries 0
21 Daniel Ricciardo 0

Constructors’ Championship

Pos Team Points
1 Red Bull 503
2 Mercedes 247
3 Aston Martin 196
4 Ferrari 191
5 McLaren 103
6 Alpine 57
7 Haas 11
8 Williams 11
9 Alfa Romeo Sauber 9
10 Scuderia AlphaTauri 3

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]