How to watch: F1 Dutch Grand Prix
Friday 25th August, 2023 - 3:00pm
Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s F1 Dutch Grand Prix from Zandvoort.
How to watch F1 Dutch Grand Prix
Friday, August 25
Practice 1, 20:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Practice 2, 23:45 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Saturday, August 26
Practice 3, 19:15 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 22:15 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Qualifying, 23:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Sunday, July 23
Pre-race, 21:30 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Race, 22:55 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Monday, July 24
Post-race, 01:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
No free-to-air coverage of this event is available in Australia.
What to watch for
Entry List
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
Drivers’ Championship
|Pos
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|314
|2
|Sergio Perez
|189
|3
|Fernando Alonso
|149
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|148
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|99
|6
|George Russell
|99
|7
|Carlos Sainz
|92
|8
|Lando Norris
|69
|9
|Lance Stroll
|47
|10
|Esteban Ocon
|35
|11
|Oscar Piastri
|34
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|22
|13
|Alex Albon
|11
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|9
|15
|Valtteri Bottas
|5
|16
|Guanyu Zhou
|4
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|3
|18
|Kevin Magnussen
|2
|19
|Logan Sargeant
|0
|20
|Nyck de Vries
|0
|21
|Daniel Ricciardo
|0
Constructors’ Championship
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|1
|Red Bull
|503
|2
|Mercedes
|247
|3
|Aston Martin
|196
|4
|Ferrari
|191
|5
|McLaren
|103
|6
|Alpine
|57
|7
|Haas
|11
|8
|Williams
|11
|9
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|9
|10
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|3
