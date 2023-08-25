Doohan fifth fastest as three red flags hit Dutch F2 qualifying

Jack Doohan delivered the fifth-quickest time during a qualifying session for F2’s Dutch round that was hit by three red flags in the final eight minutes.

Following back-to-back feature race wins in Hungary and Belgium before the summer break, Virtuosi Racing’s Doohan has found himself back in contention for the F2 title, 38 points behind championship leader Theo Pourchaire.

The 30-minute qualifying outing at Zandvoort, however, proved frustrating for Doohan, and the majority of the drivers concerned given the events that unfolded late in the session.

For Doohan, there was an initial run-in with ART’s Victor Martins early on, with the duo tripping over one another in a bid to gain track position, and appearing to brush wheels at one stage, much to the bitterness of the 20-year Gold Coast native over the radio.

That incident is under investigation by the stewards for erratic driving from both drivers.

Doohan did at least brush that kerfuffle aside and soon went on to set the fastest lap, only to be bumped from top spot by Hitech’s Jak Crawford, who will start Sunday’s feature race from pole position ahead of MP Motorsport’s Dennis Hauger.

Prema’s Frederik Vesti, currently second in the drivers’ standings, 12 points behind Pourchaire, will line up third, followed by Rodin’s Zane Maloney, and then Doohan.

The closing stages, however, were pockmarked by the red flags, sparked by MP Motorsport’s Jehan Daruvala spinning off and into a barrier with just over seven minutes remaining, sparking a lengthy stoppage.

After a further two minutes and 27 seconds of track action, the red flags were out again as Van Amersfoort Racing driver Juan Manuel Correa spun into the gravel, beaching his car.

That had allowed Maloney just enough time to get in a lap that saw him edge out Doohan for fourth quickest.

Exactly three minutes later, the final red flag was thrown when Clement Novalak ran wide out of the banked Turn 4 kerbing. Unable to retain control of his Trident, he went on to hit a barrier, losing his front wing.

With 49 seconds left on the clock, race control was left with no option but to halt the session.

Given the top 10 in qualifying start in reverse order for Saturday’s sprint, Doohan will line up sixth, with Pourchaire in top spot ahead of Hitech’s Isack Hadjar, followed by Martins, Correa, and Prema’s Oliver Bearman.