Edenhope off-road event cancelled

The Edenhope rounds of the Australian Off-Road Championship have been cancelled for a second time, with this year’s championship reduced to 10 rounds.

The AORC and Edenhope Motorcycle Club, with the support of Motorcycling Australia, have now confirmed that the rescheduled September 9-10 events of what were Rounds 5 and 6 will not go ahead.

The originally dates of July 22-23 where moved to September following after-effects of severe wet weather around the western Victorian township, which sits along the Wimmera Highway approximately 30 kilometres from the South Australia border.

“The tracks and surrounding areas are not safe to access, and the AORC team does not want to put the safety of the riders, officials, and spectators at risk,” read the statement after the postponement of the July running.

It was hoped moving the event later in the year may would increase the likelihood of favourable conditions, with the revised timing determined following consultation with riders and teams possessing extensive knowledge of the area.

Despite the measured and diligent approach in ensuring the event could take place, poor ground conditions have forced the decision to cancel the event entirely.

“Edenhope Motorcycle Club personnel have assessed the western Victorian course, following recent heavy rain in the area, which has put the course in poor conditions as well as the surrounding area,” read a statement.

“As such, the decision has been reached that it is not suitable for competition use or for the set up for the necessary operational infrastructure.”

The statement also confirmed that competitors will have entry fees fully refunded.

The 2023 Australian Off-Road Championship is now a 10-round season, after its initial calendar of 12 events.

The category heads to Keyneton, South Australia, this weekend for Rounds 7 and 8 – which are in fact the fifth and sixth, following Edenhope’s original timing as Rounds 5 and 6.

Kyogle, New South Wales, will follow with that state also hosting the final two rounds at Dungog on October 14-15.