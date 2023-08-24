What to watch on Stan Sport

The US’s premier open-wheel series is set for potential championship decider as it heads to World Wide Technology Raceway in Illinois for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500.

Can anyone catch Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou around the oval this weekend?

The Spaniard holds a 101-point advantage from New Zealand’s six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon, but with three races left anything can happen.

Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin remain in contention, with the reigning Indy 500 winner just four-points behind second placed Dixon approaching the final three rounds.

Newgarden, too, has won every oval race of 2023 so far…

Reigning champion Will Power’s title defence has not gone the way he wanted, but he’ll be aiming to take his first victory of the season in Illinois.

With one of the strongest driver line-ups in international motorsport, IndyCar is a must-watch for racing fans.

Stan Sport’s live broadcast starts at 1:00am AEST Sunday, August 27 with practice before returning at 04:00 AEST for qualifying.

Final practice concludes Sunday’s action at 07:30 AEST as race coverage begins at 05:30 AEST Monday, August 28.

Also featuring on Stan Sport this weekend is the second South American round of the TCR World Tour in Argentina at the Autodromo Internacional Jose Carlos Bassi in San Luis, Argentina.

Lynk & Co is coming off four race wins in a row culminating in a clean-sweep in Uruguay where hometown hero Santiago Urrutia took a victory.

However, strong competition from Hyundai, Audi, Honda, Alfa Romeo, Cupra, Peugeot and Toyota will provide plenty of action on the streets of San Luis as the TCR World Tour ramps up for its trip to Australia, the next stop for the global touring car battle.

Qualifying in San Luis begins at 12:00am AEST Sunday, August 27 ahead of opening race action at 4:00. Race 2 concludes the South American portion of the TCR World Tour at 01:00 Monday, August 28.

