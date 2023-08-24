Vacant MSR seat in high demand

The Matt Stone Racing seat which Jack Le Brocq will vacate at season’s end has attracted plenty of interest, according to Matt Stone himself.

Le Brocq has been recruited by Erebus Motorsport to replace Will Brown after the latter negotiated a release in order to join Triple Eight Race Engineering in place of Shane van Gisbergen.

Although several seats are not officially confirmed, it would appear that those which are still up for grabs in a practical sense are at MSR and the Blanchard Racing Team.

With Le Brocq being a race winner in 2023, interest is high in the drive in the #34 Chevrolet Camaro.

“Certainly, as you could imagine, every man and his dog puts his hat in the ring,” Stone told Speedcafe.

“But, as far as the shortlist goes, there’s a lot of good prospects on there, and we’re just working through it all to make sure we’re going in the right direction.”

Speedcafe understands that James Courtney is the front-runner, notwithstanding that he has also been linked to BRT.

The 2010 champion is looking for a new home given Tickford Racing is believed to be streamlining from four cars to two in 2024.

As Le Brocq’s switch to Erebus is, a Courtney move to MSR would be something of a reunion given it was Stone Brothers Racing which was first to field him in Supercars on a full-time basis, from 2006 to 2008.

On that prospect, Stone replied, “Everyone in pit lane knows everyone.

“I’ve known James for a long time and worked with him in a past life, decades ago, whenever that was.

“Certainly, I like James but we’re working through the process internally and making sure that we get it right for the team.”

While rookies and relatively ‘green’ steerers have made up the bulk of MSR’s roster since it made the step up to the top tier of Supercars in 2017 (through wildcard efforts, initially), Stone says that picking up where Le Brocq leaves off will be key.

“We’re looking just to be able to carry on the momentum we’ve got,” he explained.

“We were happy with JLB and obviously working towards that but we weren’t expecting Will Brown to be released from his contract and obviously that trickle-down effect has landed on us, so we’re working through the options.

“Certainly, we want someone who can jump straight in and carry the momentum going, keep getting strong results, keep winning races, and keep building up the team’s results.”

On the other side of the garage, rookie Cameron Hill is likely to stay onboard the #35 Camaro.

“We’re certainly working through it, but it’s our intention,” said Stone of Hill’s renewal.

“We’re not opening any discussions with anyone, and I believe he’s in the same boat.

“We’re in the final stages of putting that to bed as well.”

Speculation about downsizing to a single-car team has also been dismissed.

“We have no interest or desires or requirements to change at all,” he declared.

“We shelved any ideas of going to a three-car team years ago with the RECs being in the market that they are now.

“If one becomes available to our friends down the end there [BRT, which is currently the sole one-car team], then all the best to them.

“We’re not interest in that any more, and we’re certainly not looking to change our operation in any way.”

Le Brocq is currently eighth in the drivers’ championship.