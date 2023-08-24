Ricciardo ‘pleasantly surprised’ by AlphaTauri return

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner claims Daniel Ricciardo has been “pleasantly surprised” with what he has experienced so far on his F1 return with AlphaTauri.

After stepping in as the replacement for the axed Nyck de Vries, the suggestion was that Ricciardo faced a mammoth task to again prove himself in F1 in a car widely felt to be the worst on the grid this season.

Prior to Ricciardo’s arrival, the AT04 had mustered just two points from 10 races courtesy of a couple of 10th-placed finishes from Yuki Tsunoda in Australia and Azerbaijan to leave the team at the foot of the constructors’ standings.

Although Ricciardo has been unable to add to that tally in his two races to date, Horner claims the 33-year-old Australian “looks like he’s enjoying it”.

“The car’s not doing anything nasty,” said Horner, in an interview with Speedcafe. “It’s lacking a bit of downforce but I think he’s been pleasantly surprised.”

Horner feels AlphaTauri should have achieved far more than has been the case this season, particularly as the car possesses “the best gearbox and suspension in the pit lane” as they mirror those on the all-conquering RB19.

According to Horner, Ricciardo’s experience, particularly given his simulator work in helping to develop the RB19 this year after his arrival as third driver, should pay handsome dividends for AlphaTauri as it seeks to improve its own car.

“They had two inexperienced drivers,” assessed Horner. “I think Daniel’s providing the team with real direction development-wise, and that experience is invaluable to them.”

Horner also feels Ricciardo will inject life into a team that was seemingly floundering behind the scenes.

Now rid of the “bad habits” picked up during his time at McLaren, which Horner claims “didn’t take long” to eradicate, the “fun” Ricciardo is having an impact on AlphaTauri.

“Coming back into an environment he felt comfortable in (at Red Bull), and he’s a confidence guy,” said Horner.

“You can see that, so it was about giving him confidence, and making it fun. When it’s fun, he just performs at a higher level.”

After finding his feet in F1 and with AlphaTauri for two races before the summer break in Hungary and Belgium, Ricciardo now has an additional 10 grands prix to prove himself worthy of an extended deal for 2024.

Horner has already made clear Ricciardo will not be promoted to Red Bull for next season given Perez is contracted but is in with a shot of the seat for 2025.

Although Ricciardo will be 35 going into that season, Horner maintains that will not play a part.

“I don’t see age as a barrier,” said Horner. “Not when I see what Fernando Alonso (42), and Lewis Hamilton (38) are doing.

“It’s all about what’s up here (tapping his temple) that counts.”

As to what Ricciardo must do over the next 10 races, other than drive fast and potentially score points, Horner replied: “You just need to excel in that situation, in that car, and with the opportunity he has.”