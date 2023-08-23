Bottas and Zhou set to be retained by Sauber for 2024

Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu appear almost certain to be retained by Sauber for the 2024 F1 season as the team is keen on stability for next year.

In what is the final year of its alliance with Alfa Romeo this season, the team faces a transitional two years before joining forces with Audi in 2026 when the new power unit regulations come into force.

As yet, the Hinwil-based outfit has not confirmed its racing name for the next two campaigns, although Bottas and Zhou can expect to work together as a pairing for a third season.

The veteran Finn and 24-year-old Chinese came together last year, with Bottas joining Alfa Romeo after five years with Mercedes and Zhou taken on as a rookie.

After finishing a superb sixth in the constructors’ championship last season, primarily based on its results over the first half of the year, Alfa Romeo has found this campaign more of a struggle.

Although Bottas and Zhou have scored only two top-10 finishes apiece this term, team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi sees no reason why they should not continue for 2024.

“I always say that stability is a key factor for us,” said Alunni Bravi, in an interview with Speedcafe.

“We are in a transformation process, and for me, to keep stability in certain areas is important.

“This doesn’t mean that our drivers are in a comfortable position. We know that everybody has to deliver the very best, but we are happy.

“We know that we need to bring a more performing car that will allow them to show better performance on the track, but for me, stability is a key, and so we are targeting to continue.

“Of course, with Valtteri and Zhou, there is a constant dialogue but the drivers are not a subject on our table now.”

Bottas joined Alfa Romeo on a multi-year contract, understood to be fixed for two years, with an option for a third. Zhou has been signed on a year-by-year basis so far.

“I don’t want to speak about contracts,” added Alunni Bravi.

“I want to say that we want to continue and to add stability to the team, and of course, our drivers know this.

“At the same time, we need to deliver the best job on track as a team, and the drivers are part of the team.”