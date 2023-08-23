Drag racing pioneer ‘Gentleman’ Jim Reed dies

The Australian Drag Racing community is in mourning after the passing of Queensland icon and patriarch of the Reed Family dynasty, Jim Reed, after a short illness at the age of 86.

Reed began his involvement with cars over 70 years ago when he inherited his father’s 1928 Essex and immediately modified it for better performance, making his first foray into the sport at the Strathpine Airstrip quarter mile in 1955.

Jim married Nelma in 1957, and with a shared passion for the sport never missed a season of competition in over 50 years.

In 1966 he competed in the landmark Dragfest USA tour, including the opening meeting of the new Surfers Paradise International Dragway.

A string of Supercharged Altereds followed, with Reeds battles with Bob Dunn and Graeme Cowin becoming folklore in Australian Drag Racing history, and in the process, Reed won the first Winternationals at Surfers Paradise International Raceway.

Moving into Alcohol-fueled funny cars in the early 1980s, Reed became known as an authority on methanol-fuelled engines and was widely respected for his willingness to share his knowledge and assist other racers in need of guidance or help.

Reed drove until 1982, sharing driving duties towards the end of his career with his son Steve, who still races to this day and is the reigning 400 Thunder Pro Alcohol Champion and a multiple Australian champion in his own right.

Jim’s wife Nelma, daughter Kerrie, daughter-in-law Debbie, as well his grandchildren have all raced as part of the Reed Racing dynasty.

Off track, Jim was instrumental in the administration of the sport, being a founding member of the Queensland Drag Racing Association and later being awarded Life Membership.

He was also one of the driving forces in the formation of the category that is known today as Pro Alcohol (formerly Top Alcohol and Pro Comp).

The Reed’s commitment to racing is evident with Reed Racing fielding at least one entry with Steve driving (sometimes two with Debbie Reed behind the wheel) in every season for more than thirty years.

A talented driver, tuner and fabricator and respected icon of the sport, Jim Reed will be sorely missed.