2023 Bathurst 1000 field set

Grove Racing’s announcement of its final enduro driver line-up means the field is now set for the 2023 Sandown 500 and Bathurst 1000.

The Braeside-based outfit had long announced that Garth Tander and Kevin Estre would be driving its Mustangs in this year’s long-distance races, with it now confirmed that the former has been paired with David Reynolds and the latter with Matt Payne.

Tander is the big move in the field, having partnered Shane van Gisbergen when they took victory in last year’s Great Race.

Triple Eight Race Engineering secured Richie Stanaway as his replacement, while the pairing of Broc Feeney/Jamie Whincup remains in Car #88.

In the Supercheap Auto-backed wildcard, Craig Lowndes continues as the veteran half of the duo this year – and probably for at least another two after that – while Zane Goddard has been brought into the fold in Car #888.

At Walkinshaw Andretti United, the 2021 Bathurst 1000-winning pair of Chaz Mostert/Lee Holdsworth has been reunited in the #25 Mobil 1 Optus Mustang.

Fabian Coulthard, who finished second last year with Mostert, will this year drive with Nick Percat in the #2 Mobil 1 NTI Mustang.

With Warren Luff also on WAU’s books, he has been loaned to Team 18, where he will partner Scott Pye, while Mark Winterbottom/Michael Caruso remain together in its other car.

Erebus Motorsport is stable, with championship leader Brodie Kostecki again joined by David Russell, and Will Brown by Jack Perkins.

The same applies at Brad Jones Racing, with Andre Heimgartner/Dale Wood in the #8 R&J Batteries Camaro, Bryce Fullwood/Dean Fiore in Car #14, Jack Smith/Jaxon Evans in Car #4, and Macauley Jones/Jordan Boys in Car #96.

Dick Johnson Racing is also unchanged so far as its two full-time entries of Will Davison/Alex Davison and Anton De Pasquale/Tony D’Alberto go, but has added a wildcard for the Bathurst 1000 to be driven by Simona De Silvestro/Kai Allen.

In an ironic development, that #98 Mustang will share a pit boom with Triple Eight’s #888 Camaro at Mount Panorama.

Tickford Racing has something of a shuffle across its four Mustangs.

It will once again be Cam Waters/James Moffat in Car #6, while Zak Best has been moved into Car #5 to partner James Courtney.

Garry Jacobson returns to Tickford as Thomas Randle’s co-driver in Car #55, with Declan Fraser joined by Tyler Everingham in Car #56.

At Matt Stone Racing, Jayden Ojeda has been moved into Jack Le Brocq’s #34 Truck Assist Camaro, with Cameron Hill/Jaylyn Robotham in Car #35.

PremiAir Racing will field James Golding/Dylan O’Keeffe as a duo again, with Tim Slade/Jonathon Webb in the #23 Camaro.

The Blanchard Racing Team has expanded with the addition of a wildcard to be driven by Jake Kostecki/Aaron Love, with Co-Principal Tim Blanchard joining Todd Hazelwood in the full-time #3 entry.

Pre-enduro testing takes place at Winton and Queensland Raceway early next month, before the Sandown 500 on September 15-17 and Bathurst 1000 on October 5-8.

2023 Supercars enduro teams and drivers

* Wildcards have not yet had primary driver nominations confirmed

** Bathurst 1000 only