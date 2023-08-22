Waters to take in Daytona NASCAR race

Another Supercars driver is off the NASCAR this weekend, although Cam Waters will be a spectator at Daytona.

The Tickford Racing driver jetted out to the United States on Monday after sharing aerodynamic testing duties at The Bend with team-mate James Courtney.

Waters has expressed interest in at least a cameo appearance in NASCAR at some point, including after his trip to Martinsville, months ago.

Since then, Shane van Gisbergen has seized the opportunity to make a career switch, although no deal for 2024 has yet been announced, while Brodie Kostecki made his Cup Series debut just prior to dominating at The Bend.

Asked by Speedcafe about his plans for the visit to the Regular Season finale at Daytona, Waters said, “I plan on having a few beers in the grandstands and enjoying the warm weather and having a bit of a holiday.

“The trip earlier in the year was trying to get a gig and this one, I’m taking my girlfriend over – she’s never been to America – and having a bit of fun.

“Yeah, we’ll hang out with Ford and Monster and all the people, but it’s more about holiday.”

Pressed if he would have talks about possible drives while there, the 29-year-old was somewhat cagey.

“I’m sure I’ll have my resume in my back pocket, but I can’t confirm or deny I’ll talk to people,” he replied.

Waters is expected to remain at Tickford next year with Thomas Randle in its other entry as part of a slimmed-down, two-car operation, although the Campbellfield-based outfit is yet to make any announcements on its 2024 plans.

Meanwhile, Erebus Motorsport CEO Barry Ryan believes Kostecki has Supercars ambitions to fulfil before he might pursue a career in NASCAR, saying “he wants to tick some boxes” in the category.

The man himself would say much the same on the telecast.

“I really enjoy racing Supercars,” remarked Kostecki.

“This is my home at least for a few more years.

“I have definitely got a lot more boxes I want to tick here first before I go over there.

“I did enjoy the experience and hopefully I get another one, to do a few cameos in the next few years and we’ll see what happens.

“But, I love racing Supercars here and I’m more than happy to be home.”