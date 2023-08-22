Sandown SpeedSeries schedule confirmed

The schedule for Round 6 of the 2023 Shannons SpeedSeries at Sandown International Raceway has been confirmed.

Two new categories – Australian Formula Open and the MARC Cars Australia – will join staple SpeedSeries entertainment for a bevy of six categories.

Headlined by the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, Sandown will host Kumho V8 Touring Cars, National Trans Am as well as the combined Mobil 1 Australian Production Car Series and Monochrome GT4 Australia Series.

Australian Formula Open will serve up three races, kicking off with multiple practice sessions before Saturday’s opening race.

MARC Cars Australia also brings three races across the weekend, with four 30-minute races for the Mobil 1 Australian Production Car Series/Monochrome GT4 Australia Series.

Also serving up three races is the Kumho V8 Touring Car Series – nicknamed ‘Super4’ by some fans as a nod to the Super2/3 feeder series to Supercars.

The National Trans Am Series will be the first onto the 3.1-kilometre circuit at 09:15 on Friday morning, with three races including the penultimate Sunday afternoon race before final act, the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series.

The fifth round of the TCR Series returns to Sandown after a wet and wild 2022 round, with the Hyundai’s of Josh Buchan and Bailey Sweeny running first and second in the standings.

Tony D’Alberto, who won the 2022 series, is hoping to debut a brand-new Honda Civic Type-R (FL5) – the first in Australia – after the 11th generation of the road-going version was introduced in 2021.

D’Alberto is currently fifth in the standings after the previous round at Queensland Raceway, but is yet to win in 2023, having finished second on three occasions.

The Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series will hit the track at Sandown for Practice 1 and 2 on Friday, with three races across the weekend.

Stan Sport will provide live, on demand and ad-free coverage, commencing at 11:00 AEST on both Saturday and Sunday.

View the full schedule for Round 6 of the 2023 Shannons SpeedSeries here.